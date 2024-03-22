Skip to Content
ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Warm today and tomorrow, windy Sunday

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert! We continue to track strong winds that are possible this upcoming Sunday as a cold front drops in.

For today, it is going to be warm and quiet. We will top out in the upper 70s.

Looking into Sunday, it will be a windy one. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for everyone east of the Franklin Mountains and a Wind Advisory for everyone west of the Franklins. Wind gusts could get up to 70 miles per hour in eastern portions of El Paso.

Behind this cold front, it will be a lot cooler to start your work week.

