Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Prepare for Sunday’s windy weather

By
Published 5:06 AM

Good morning and happy Saturday! As we wake up to the weekend, it's important to stay informed about the weather ahead. We're currently under an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday's winds.

While today promises calm conditions, the outlook for Sunday tells a different story.

A storm system is poised to sweep across the Borderland, bringing a mix of rain and snow to the mountains, and rain to the lowlands.

Anticipate breezy winds today, intensifying into gusty conditions on Sunday.

Accompanying this weather shift is a cold front, expected to pass through our area, bringing cooler temperatures for the week ahead.

This active weather pattern will persist until Tuesday, after which we can expect a return to quieter conditions by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned for further updates and stay safe!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content