ABC-7 First Alert: Prepare for Sunday’s windy weather
Good morning and happy Saturday! As we wake up to the weekend, it's important to stay informed about the weather ahead. We're currently under an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday's winds.
While today promises calm conditions, the outlook for Sunday tells a different story.
A storm system is poised to sweep across the Borderland, bringing a mix of rain and snow to the mountains, and rain to the lowlands.
Anticipate breezy winds today, intensifying into gusty conditions on Sunday.
Accompanying this weather shift is a cold front, expected to pass through our area, bringing cooler temperatures for the week ahead.
This active weather pattern will persist until Tuesday, after which we can expect a return to quieter conditions by the middle of next week.
Stay tuned for further updates and stay safe!