ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions continue today, cooler tomorrow

Our ABC 7 First Alert continues for the Borderland as strong winds continue. The Pacific cold front has moved through the area which is causing the strong westerly winds. A High Wind Warning is in place for the eastern mountain slopes and a Wind Advisory for the western slopes. Likewise, a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for much of the Borderland. So far El Paso International Airport has seen a wind gust of 59 miles per hour. Las Cruces International has seen gusts as high as 55 miles per hour.

These winds have caused multiple power outages across the Borderland. According to the El Paso Electric outage map, crews are working to restore over 2400 outages in the Northeast and 309 in East El Paso. The outages in Culberson County and eastern El Paso County have been restored.

We are tracking a couple of isolated showers across the area as well.

Behind these strong winds, we will see a cool down for your Monday morning. Looking into the rest of your work week, we are going to see another warm trend!