ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy to windy with rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are expecting the winds to scale back for your Tuesday with added rain chances.

The winds aren't looking to be as strong as the past two days that being said we will see still see some breezy to low end windy conditions today.

We are also looking at a 20% chance for some scattered showers with chances looking best around mid afternoon.

Overall we're still expecting to see chilly temperatures throughout the region expecting highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A warm up kicks off tomorrow.