Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy to windy with rain chances

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are expecting the winds to scale back for your Tuesday with added rain chances.

The winds aren't looking to be as strong as the past two days that being said we will see still see some breezy to low end windy conditions today.

We are also looking at a 20% chance for some scattered showers with chances looking best around mid afternoon.

Overall we're still expecting to see chilly temperatures throughout the region expecting highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A warm up kicks off tomorrow.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content