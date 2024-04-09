ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cooler Tuesday with light rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Tuesday is looking mostly comfortable. We will see some light breezes, some cooler temps, and some slight rain chances!

Overall conditions will be on the calmer side. We are tracking some changes into your Tuesday but those changes are mostly mild.

We are looking at temperatures cooling some from your Monday with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 60s throughout the region.

With cooler temps we are also looking at mild breezes at most with winds not expecting to be impactful today.

We are tracking some slim rain chances at 20%. Your chance for rain looks best during late afternoon and early evening hours.

Tomorrow a warm up begins!