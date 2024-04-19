ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another warm day, slight cool down for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're looking at another calm weather day. There is potential to hit our second 90 degree temperature of the year. Temps look to cool down slightly for the weekend.

Friday we are looking at calm, comfortable, quiet conditions, continuing. Today at most we will see a light breeze.

We are still looking warm today, with potential to see our second 90 degree temperature of the year. Thursday we hit our first official 90 degree temp for 2024.

By tomorrow a slight front moves in an temps will drop down to the upper 80s and then the low 80s by Sunday.

Overall looking like a great Friday night and a great weekend for outdoor activities!