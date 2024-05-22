Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Staying dry, warm, and windy, for Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain in a very persistent weather pattern. Today we will continue to stay dry, warm, and windy.

We won't see much change in our forecast from Tuesday. We will continue to see warm temperatures throughout the region. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s still slightly above the average.

Conditions will remain dry with low humidity this will keep our risk for fire danger high.

Winds will peak near 30-35 MPH today.

Sarah Coria

