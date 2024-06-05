Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot temperatures kick off Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Temperatures crank up to dangerous levels today.

For your Wednesday we are looking at the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year with temperatures expected to reach the low 100s throughout the region. El Paso looking to reach 104 and Las Cruces 101 today. Temperatures will be even hotter tomorrow.

Drink water, try to avoid the outdoors during the peak hours of the day, take breaks in an air conditioned spaces! Stay cool everyone!

