ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cloudy, muggy, Friday with rain chances

EL PASO, Texas -- Friday we will continue to see clouds in the area with rain potential still in our forecast. Moisture in the region will add to humid conditions with temps staying below the 100s.

Today winds are expected to stay on the breezy side. With temperatures sticking below the triple digits with a high of 94 expected for El Paso and 90 for Las Cruces.

Rain chances still linger in our forecast but looking slimmer at about a 20-30% chance. Also lingering is that moisture accompanying the recent storm systems. As a result humidity levels are up for the start of your morning and you will feel the mugginess.

Area mountains are still looking at elevated rain chances today, this includes the area in Ruidoso being impacted by wildfires. Ruidoso remains under a Flood watch.

As of last update Salt Fire is burning at 7,652 acres and South Fork Fire at 16,542 this morning.