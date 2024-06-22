Skip to Content
Rising temperatures and spotty showers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Saturday! Today, expect highs in the high 90s, almost reaching 100 degrees.

After a brief cool down, we're in for warmer days ahead with lower rain chances.

The mountains might see some showers this weekend into early next week.

Temperatures will climb steadily, hitting around 100 degrees in the lowlands by Monday.

The peak heat will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, with El Paso sizzling at 105 degrees or more.

Towards the end of the week, things will cool slightly as moisture levels increase, bringing back some rain chances.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

