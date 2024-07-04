ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot 4th of July with light rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy 4th of July! Today we are looking hot with light rain chances.

We will crank temperatures up today with a Heat advisory in effect for El Paso County. The heat advisory hoes into effect at noon today into midnight tonight. Throughout the region we can expect temperatures in the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 103 and Las Cruces looking at reaching 100.

Today we are also still hanging on to some light rain chances looking at a 20-30% chance for isolated scattered showers.

For those who have outdoor plans by the pool or grill remember the heat. Take breaks in the shade, wear your sunscreen and stay hydrated!