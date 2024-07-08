ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A little cooler for your Monday, with potential for gusty winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will be slightly cooler today as we feel the impacts of a front moving in. With that we could also see some stronger gusty winds.

Throughout the region today we can expect warm temperatures ranging from 96-102. El Paso is expecting to reaching a high of 100 with Las Cruces expecting to reach 99.

Along with slightly cooler air we are still hanging on to some slight chances for isolated thunderstorms.

We will also see east winds pick up for the evening with gusts ranging between 35-45 mph for west El Paso.