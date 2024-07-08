Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: A little cooler for your Monday, with potential for gusty winds

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:21 AM
Published 6:05 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will be slightly cooler today as we feel the impacts of a front moving in. With that we could also see some stronger gusty winds.

Throughout the region today we can expect warm temperatures ranging from 96-102. El Paso is expecting to reaching a high of 100 with Las Cruces expecting to reach 99.

Along with slightly cooler air we are still hanging on to some slight chances for isolated thunderstorms.

We will also see east winds pick up for the evening with gusts ranging between 35-45 mph for west El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content