ABC-7 First Alert: Severe storm potential, with gusty winds and lingering dusty conditions

today at 6:04 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the gusty, dusty, winds expected mid-afternoon along with elevated rain chances.

Today we are still looking at potential for severe storms . We will see rain chances pick up to 40-50% today with moisture starting to push in late afternoon into early evening.

Winds will pick up again today as well.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s across the region with 96 your expected high El Paso, 94 Las Cruces.

Sarah Coria

