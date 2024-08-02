ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Heat advisory in effect

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat as an active heat advisory is in place.

A heat advisory went into effect at 1AM this morning and will extend until 6AM Saturday.

Throughout the region we are expecting to see temps range from 103-106. El Paso is looking tor reach 104 and Las Cruces is expected to reach 101.

We also are still hanging on to rain chances for your Friday at about 20% with rain potential looking strongest in the area mountains.

Stay safe from the heat, drink water and take breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned space to stay cool.