ABC-7 First Alert: Heat wave hits the Borderland again

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert due to dangerous heat.

Both El Paso and Las Cruces will see another triple-digit day, with high temperatures expected to remain 5 to 8 degrees above average this weekend.

This weekend, there is a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, particularly in the mountainous areas. This pattern may continue into the start of next week, with daily opportunities for thunderstorms and persistently elevated temperatures.

By the middle and end of next week, residents can anticipate an increased chance for rain, while high temperatures will likely stay a few degrees above normal.

Stay hydrated and take precautions as we navigate through this extreme heat.