ABC-7 StormTrack: Hot Wednesday, mostly dry

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Another hot day is expected throughout the area as we continue to lean mostly dry.

Throughout the region temperatures ate expected to range in the upper 90s to the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 100 and Las Cruces is looking to reach 98. We are still seeing temperatures leaning above average.

Overall we are sticking mostly dry with a 10% for a pop -up shower. El Paso is looking to remain mostly dry with West Las Cruces looking at the best potential for rainfall.

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

