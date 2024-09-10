Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another beautiful weather day, slightly warmer

KVIA
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:11 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be another nice day! Calm conditions are expected to stick around as we continue to stay dry. Temperatures will tick up slightly from Monday.

Throughout the region we are expecting temperatures in the low 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 92, Las Cruces 92 as well.

Other than the slight increase in temperature conditions are expected to stick comfortable. A warming trend will continue with the impacts felt a little stronger towards the latter half of the week as we look to reach the upper 90s.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

