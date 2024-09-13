Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Still; hot, mostly calm conditions

today at 6:13 AM
Published 6:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are still looking hot for your Friday. Otherwise looking to stay mostly calm with dry conditions.

Temperatures are coming down from the warming trend we wrapped up yesterday. Thursday the high peaked at 98 meeting a standing heat records. Today El Paso is looking to reach 97 which will still be above average. Las Cruces is looking to reach 94 today.

Conditions are looking to remain calm for your Friday night plans including any high school football games. Some clouds will develop into your evening but rain chances are looking slim not expecting to be a factor.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

