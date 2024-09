EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be the hottest day this week. We will once again lean warm and dry to round out the work week.

As we stick above average there is potential we break a daily heat record. The record is set at 98. Today El Paso is expected to reach 98, Las Cruces, 97.

Temperatures will trend downward slightly into the weekend.

Conditions otherwise we remain quiet, calm, and dry!