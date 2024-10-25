ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slightly cooler some breezes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good news for those interested in cooler temps we are seeing some light relief from yesterdays heat as well as some breezy patterns for your Friday forecast.

Today we are looking at highs in the 80s. El Paso is looking to reach 85, Las Cruces looking to reach 83. This is cooler than yesterdays temperatures that rested in the 90s and broke a heat record, but our expected highs today are still leaning above average.

We are tracking a slight back door cold front. That will bring some breezier patterns to the region for today.

Overall weather isn't looking too bad to head outdoor. Conditions will still remain dry with breezy patterns and cooler temps today.