ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and blowing dust tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning folks, and happy Monday! Today is going to be a good day in the Borderland, although it is expected to be breezy and hot for this time of year. Peak wind gusts will reach 25 mph for locations across the region, but tomorrow is the day you need to pay attention to. On Tuesday, 45 mph wind gusts are expected from the southwest in the Borderland. Any loose outdoor decor or furniture could blow all over your yard or neighborhood, so I would recommend bringing some of it into the garage if you can. Luckily, winds will back off through Halloween.

Temperatures are also the talk of the town, with new records likely today. Not only will we break the daily high-temperature record in both El Paso and Las Cruces, but we will also keep extending the latest 90-degree temperature for the calendar year in El Paso. Fortunately, by tomorrow, temperatures will drop a few degrees with highs back in the mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the 70s once again, which means Halloween is looking cool and comfortable.

We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the week ahead, but a few clouds are expected too. On Friday, we will have a small chance of rain returning to the Borderland. We've been monitoring the chance for a few days now, which is a good signal for the potential. We will continue to keep you afloat of the strong winds tomorrow and any increase in rain chances if it happens. Stay cool!