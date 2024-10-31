ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Halloween! Looking sweet and spooky!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Halloween! Great news for any Halloween festivities weather looks great!

Temperatures today look to be right on track with seasonal averages. El Paso is looking to reach 74, Las Cruces 71. Temps look to be in the 60s after sunset so if you're taking out any ghouls, ghosts, or goblins trick or treating you might want to pack a light jacket for them.

Out doors overall will be comfortable as winds and rain are not expected to be impactful for any outdoor plans.

Stay safe and Happy Halloween!