ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cold front arrives, light winds, rain potential, and cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert as we continue to track the arrival of a cold front. The cold front impacts will still be felt locally but look to impact stronger further North.

We are still expecting to see cooler temps below average for today. El Paso is expected to reach 61, a 14 degree temperature drop from yesterday. Las Cruces is expected to reach 55.

Wind conditions are expected to stay on the low end at 30 MPH, rain chances at about 30% are still present for today.

Temps Friday morning still put us near freezing El Paso and below freezing Las Cruces.

Sarah Coria

