ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool quiet Black Friday

Published 3:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Waking up for your Friday will feel a little cooler than yesterday but we are expecting calm and quiet conditions for Black Friday.

Happy Black Friday! Hope everyone had a happy restful Thanksgiving with loved ones. Thanksgiving was chilly but today we a looking to get even chillier.

Temperature highs throughout the region will rest in the upper 50s to the low 60s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 58 today. Las Cruces is expected to reach 56.

Carry your jacket with you expect chilly conditions but otherwise looking at calm quiet weather.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

