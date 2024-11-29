ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool quiet Black Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Waking up for your Friday will feel a little cooler than yesterday but we are expecting calm and quiet conditions for Black Friday.

Happy Black Friday! Hope everyone had a happy restful Thanksgiving with loved ones. Thanksgiving was chilly but today we a looking to get even chillier.

Temperature highs throughout the region will rest in the upper 50s to the low 60s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 58 today. Las Cruces is expected to reach 56.

Carry your jacket with you expect chilly conditions but otherwise looking at calm quiet weather.