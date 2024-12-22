Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Quiet conditions continue with winds Christmas Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Good afternoon, everyone, and happy Sunday! We’re looking at fantastic weather as we move closer to the Christmas holiday, with mild and pleasant conditions sticking around for the next several days. Temperatures will stay above average throughout the week, with Sunday through Wednesday being the warmest days.

From now through Christmas Day, we can expect highs in the mid to upper 60s, which is perfect for getting outdoors and enjoying the season. However, as we head into Thursday and Friday, temperatures will dip, but remain above average, with highs in the low 60s.

The primary weather concern this week will be the winds. Until Christmas Eve, expect light winds, which shouldn’t cause much trouble. However, on Christmas Day, winds are forecast to pick up, potentially reaching gusts of 30 mph by the afternoon. Winds will come from the west-southwest, which could lead to some blowing dust in certain areas. In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful weather, and take care!

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist.

