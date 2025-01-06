Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Cooling trend, freezing temps snow potential to come

today at 6:55 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for freezing temps, and snow potential.

Today we will begin a cooling trend with temperatures expected to range between the mid and upper 50s. El Paso is expected to reach 55. Las Cruces 53. Expect cooler air and increasing cloud coverage.

The big cool down will approach Wednesday morning. Tuesday overnight winds, cooler temperatures, and snow potential will make for an uncomfortable morning. Snow potential continues into your Thursday!

Bundle up and prepare the 4 P's ahead of the coming freeze. Prepare people, pets, pipes, plants ahead of the cold front.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

