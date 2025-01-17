ABC-7 First Alert: Strong wind gusts and dust Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We still remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the impacts of two approaching weather systems. One bringing strong winds and dusty conditions for your Friday, the second bringing in colder air for your coming work week.

Temperatures will be a little warmer today just above average. El Paso is anticipated to reach a high of 63, Las Cruces 61. The warming trend wraps up today as we look to get cooler into the coming days.

Today winds are expected so pick up into mid morning and early afternoon with 12-7 looking like the strongest impact times. Wind gusts could peak at 45 MPH. As we've been dry we are looking at the potential for some blowing dust and sand as well.