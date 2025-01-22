ABC-7 First Alert: Below Freezing morning, then warming trend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert as we wake up to below freezing temperatures.

Today we are once again anticipating lows to be within the 10-15 degree range. El Paso could see 16, Las Cruces could see 12. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday but not by much as e look to stay well below our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach 48, Las Cruces 47.

Today will be mostly calm and dry aside from the cold not many weather impacts are expected today.

We will continue to start our mornings cold this week but a warming trend is looking to kick off potentially bringing us to the 60s in time for your weekend.