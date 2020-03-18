ABC-7 First Alert: More rain for an already wet month; windy Thursday

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues Wednesday as an upper low brings rain and mountain snow showers.

Grab the jacket because temperatures will be cooler and an umbrella, some areas could pick up .25 inches or more.

Stronger winds will impact the region Thursday morning with wind gusts for east and northeast sides of town around 40 mph.

Over the weekend, an upper ridge brings drier and warmer air with temperatures going back to above normal.

Next week, the warm weather will continue with a more typical spring pattern.

For the latest weather and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather