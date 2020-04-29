ABC-7 First Alert: A Windy start to your Wednesday

Forecast

The ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert. A cold front will move across the area early Wednesday morning with northeast winds behind the boundary-pushing cooler air into the region.

Windy conditions will occur along western facing mountain slopes expect peak wind gusts near 40 mph. The winds should diminish during the afternoon. Today's high temperatures will be around 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Temperatures quickly warm to above normal Thursday, and we could see our first triple-digit reading on Friday. The region will stay warm through the weekend.