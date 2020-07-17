StormTRACK Weather: Finally, temperatures begin to drop
Friday morning clouds will clear setting the stage for mainly sunny skies this afternoon. The monsoon moisture plume will remain in place through the weekend, therefore rain and thunderstorm chances will continue.
The ridge of high pressure that brought us the hot temperatures is beginning to break down and weaken.
Afternoon high temperatures will remain near 100 degrees this afternoon but take more of a downward trend this weekend and next week.
