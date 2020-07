Forecast

Scattered storms will continue across the area tomorrow and the weekend. Best chance for heavier rain will be just to the west of us in western New Mexico and Arizona.

Temps will remain in the low to mid 90's (near normal for this time of year). The added humidity will make it feel a bit uncomfortable. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

