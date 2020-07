Forecast

Storms will be tracking from SE to N/NW across the area Friday night and again Saturday. Some spots could get upwards of 1" of rain. Along with the rain and heavy rain potential, some small hail and gusty winds up to 40 mph.

Temps will stay in the low 90's aided by the scattered clouds and added moisture.

