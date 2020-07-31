ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings moisture along with thunderstorm risk

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the risk of thunderstorms. A backdoor front picked up northeast winds Friday morning, primarily on the west side of town.

The cold front will drop the afternoon high temperatures this afternoon but it will still be hot with most locations reaching the upper 90s. A few thunderstorms will develop east this afternoon, with scattered storms later tonight. Strong outflow winds will be a concern near the stronger storms, along with heavy rainfall.

Keep in mind that a few storms could be strong to severe in parts of Dona Ana and El Paso County. Rain chances continue through Monday.



