Forecast

Isolated storms will move from the north to the south tonight and over the weaken. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds , heavy rain and hail.

Temps will be in the mid and upper 90's for the weekend with sunshine mixing with clouds.

The chance for storms will continue through Sunday and then diminish for early next week.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather