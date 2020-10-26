ABC-7 First Alert: Wintry weather arrives along with the coldest temps of the season

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect through Wednesday morning as an upper disturbance dives into the region and brings wintry weather to the borderland.

Winds will increase this afternoon across most of southern New Mexico. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will be possible with gusts up to 35 mph. Be sure and secure the Halloween decorations and use caution while driving.

As the system moves into the area showers could turn into snow along the area mountains and the Las Cruces area. We can't rule the chance of El Paso County seeing a mix of rain and snow.

You will need the winter gear on Tuesday as temperatures will be very cold, temperatures will be about 25 to 30 degrees cooler from Monday's high.