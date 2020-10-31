StormTrack Weather: No tricks just clouds Saturday afternoon

Forecast

I am witching you a Happy Halloween! There are no tricks in today's forecast just partly cloudy skies in the morning and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. If you are participating in any socially distanced "drive-thru" events or having a Skype-O-Ween, the forecast looks great.

Saturday night will be a tad spooky as there will be a full moon. The last time we had a full moon on Halloween night was in 2001. The next time will be in 2039.

High pressure will bring warm temperatures and dry weather on Halloween. A cold front will move in from the east and bring wind gusts up to 35 mph (strongest along the west slopes).

The cold front will bring seasonal normals with temperatures in the low 70s through the start of the week. Warmer weather arrive mid-week.