StormTRACK Weather: Black Friday marks the start of cooler windy weather

Forecast

The weather will become more active over the next few days. The first cold front will move in on Black Friday and bring in increased wind gusts around 30 mph. The upper low will also bring rain and snow to Sierra, Grant, Otero Counties and areas north. Please keep that in mind if you are traveling. The higher elevations, Sacramento Mountains, and Black range will have a chance to see snow showers.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler behind the cold front, most locations will see afternoon highs in the 50s Saturday. The next backdoor cold front will move in Sunday evening increasing winds between 35 to 40 mph. Overnight lows will likely dip below freezing each night, please remember to protect your people, pets, pipes, and plants.