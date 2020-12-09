Skip to Content
Forecast
Updated today at 8:51 am
Published 7:29 am

ABC-7 First Alert: Dry spell ends, rain moves into the Borderland Thursday

Enjoy the last day of beautiful weather, temperatures will remain warm ahead of a storm system that will change the quiet weather pattern. An ABC-7 First Alert has been issued for increased rain Thursday. The storm system will move in from the west late Wednesday and bring showers early Thursday. The last time we saw measurable rain was in October. The rain will move out of the region Thursday night expect winds gusts between 30 to 35 mph through Friday. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

