ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered showers and gusty winds ahead of winter storm

Forecast

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect as a winter storm moves into the region. The winter storm will begin moving through the borderland today, tonight, and overnight.

The system will produce 8 to 12 inches of snow along the high elevations and a rain-snow mix for the low land locations. The Boothill of New Mexico could see up to 8 inches of snow. The roads will be icy and snow-packed. Please avoid travel if you can.

Strong winds will produce gusty winds and cause reduced visibility. The storm system will exit Tuesday night but, temperatures will remain very cold Wednesday afternoon. Scattered rain, cold temperatures and, strong winds return this afternoon. Keep in mind that loose outdoor objects could get tossed around this afternoon.