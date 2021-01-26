ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm hits the borderland
A winter storm started moving through the borderland early Tuesday with several locations waking up to snow and rain showers. The system produced heavy snow along the high elevations and a rain-snow mix for the lowland locations. The roads will be icy and snow-packed as the next wave moved through this afternoon. Please avoid travel if you can. The storm system will exit Tuesday night but, temperatures will remain chilly Wednesday afternoon.
