ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm hits the borderland

Downtown Hector Montes
Hector Montes
Joseph & Cinnabon
Joseph & Cinnabon west El Paso
Cinnabon
Ruth
Ruth
Lucca and Cinnabon
Lucca and Cinnabon
Mario and Terri Garcia
Mario and Terri Garcia

A winter storm started moving through the borderland early Tuesday with several locations waking up to snow and rain showers. The system produced heavy snow along the high elevations and a rain-snow mix for the lowland locations. The roads will be icy and snow-packed as the next wave moved through this afternoon. Please avoid travel if you can. The storm system will exit Tuesday night but, temperatures will remain chilly Wednesday afternoon.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

