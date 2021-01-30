StormTRACK Weather: Chilly morning with breezy winds

Forecast

El Paso, Texas- After gusty winds overnight, we'll see the winds begin to decrease in speed as we head into this afternoon.

Some of the strongest wind gusts recorded on our Weathernet sites were on the east side of town. Powell elementary school coming in at 56 MPH, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center recording gusts around 44 MPH.

Sustained wind speeds will decrease to around 10-15 MPH by noon with gusts around 20-25 MPH. The direction of winds will be from the west, so plan on breezy conditions for eastern facing slopes of our area mountains.

We're tracking plenty of sunshine today and afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s.