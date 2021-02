Forecast

https://youtu.be/lZhdpT_1R4Q

A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Soak up the sunshine and warmer temperatures We will see more beautiful weather today. High temperatures will run a few degrees above what we saw on Monday, in the 70s, with mostly sunny skies. The winds will increase out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.