ABC-7 First Alert: Strong Winds, Structural Damage Possible Tuesday

Forecast

The ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for high winds, blowing dust, and critical fire danger.

A strong storm system will move into the area, Tuesday afternoon. Winds will increase 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

Blowing dust will reduce visibility in dust-prone areas so drive with caution. If you get caught up in the dust storm pull over and wait for conditions to clear, pull-aside, stay alive.

The dry conditions, strong winds, and low humidity will result in a critical risk for fire. Avoid outdoor burning.

Temperatures will range from the 60s to the lower 70s. High pressure will bring beautiful weather for the rest of the week.