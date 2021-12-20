StormTrack Weather: Warming trend begins

Good Morning! It was a cold start to the day--as a matter of fact, El Paso officially dropped below freezing at the El Paso Airport. This means that El Paso tied the record for the latest first freeze of the season. The previous record was set on December 20th,1939.

Although it was freezing this morning, this afternoon will be cool with high temperatures running near normal, in the 50s. It will be a great afternoon to finish up your Christmas shopping.

High pressure will increase temperatures for the rest of the week. There will be changes by the end of the week as the next storm system brings stronger winds. This system will also bring a chance for rain in some parts of the region for the holiday weekend.