StormTRACK Weather: The first day of Winter brings partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures

Good Morning, happy first day of astronomical winter. Although the winter season kicks off today it won't feel like it. An upper ridge will bring above-average temperatures and partly cloudy skies. By the end of the week, temperatures will climb into record territory.

The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken Thursday and Friday. This will allow increased winds through the weekend. The second trough moves in on Christmas day bringing and a chance for showers primarily impacting areas west of El Paso.