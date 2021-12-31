Skip to Content
Forecast
By
New
Published 7:36 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Weather system brings rainy cold weather to the Borderland on New Years Eve

First-Alert

Happy New Year's Eve! Rain and mountain snow showers will continue through Saturday. The rain has been steady since the overnight hours which means the roads are slick, please drive with caution. The day will be filled with cloudy skies, cold temps in the 50s, and winds increasing tonight.

A cold front will move into the area Saturday strong winds will gusts up to 50 mph. The cold front will drop temperatures below freezing Saturday night and Sunday morning--keep the 4 P's in mind ( people, pets, pipes, plants). The high temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40s for the lowlands and 20s in the mountains the rain will exit.

Calm weather returns next week with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content