ABC-7 First Alert: Weather system brings rainy cold weather to the Borderland on New Years Eve

Happy New Year's Eve! Rain and mountain snow showers will continue through Saturday. The rain has been steady since the overnight hours which means the roads are slick, please drive with caution. The day will be filled with cloudy skies, cold temps in the 50s, and winds increasing tonight.

A cold front will move into the area Saturday strong winds will gusts up to 50 mph. The cold front will drop temperatures below freezing Saturday night and Sunday morning--keep the 4 P's in mind ( people, pets, pipes, plants). The high temperatures on Sunday will reach the 40s for the lowlands and 20s in the mountains the rain will exit.

Calm weather returns next week with sunny skies and mild temperatures.