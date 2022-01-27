ABC-7 First Alert: Cold front brings gusty winds, much colder Friday

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for tonight and tomorrow morning. Today will be a quiet day but the weather becomes active tonight as a cold front dives into the area. Winds will increase to 40+ mph strongest along the west slopes. The afternoon highs on Friday will only reach the upper 40s. This system could bring snow showers to the Sacramento Mountains. The weekend looks great with temperatures in the upper 50s Saturday, 60s by Sunday afternoon.