ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty winds with areas of blowing dust,Friday

Good morning! Some areas experienced light rain showers this morning. The rain will exit and our focus will now shift to the windy afternoon.

The ABC-7 First Alert continues for the gusty winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 40+ mph. High fire danger will also be a concern a Red Flag Warning will be in place through tonight.

I wish I could say we will get a break from the wind this weekend but that will not be the case. The winds will continue out of the southwest with speeds of 15 to 25 mph with slightly cooler temperatures behind a cold front. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the 60s this weekend, near 80 degrees Friday.

