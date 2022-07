The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect for the dangerous heat Tuesday. High temperatures will range from 103 to 106 degrees. Stay hydrated and avoid being outside if you can, if not take it easy and take breaks in the shade.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.